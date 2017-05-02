Driving the economy from within

Adewale

Recent treatises by two dons offer a useful insight into how the nation’s economy can be better driven by the optimal use of animal and human resources. The opportunity presents itself during an inaugural lecture and commencement lecture. To begin with, a Professor of Forage Agronomy and Utilisation and the immediate past Director, Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies (CENTS) of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Professor Olufemi Onifade, has revealed what the country should do, to increase local production of meat, milk, mutton, veal, hides, skin and other exports.

According to the Don, what needs to be done is simply ensuring that the animals producing these products are adequately fed and well taken care of, as this would increase the quantity and quality of animal protein intake of the citizens and generate income for youths in the country. Professor Onifade made the disclosure while delivering the 53rd Inaugural Lecture of the University titled, “Grasses: Production and Management for Sustainable Livestock Industry”, where he enumerated the importance of forage in the stabilisation of soil, serving as cover crop for erosion control, usage as pesticide, feed for ruminants and non-ruminants, medical and recreational activities, among others.

Professor Onifade, who is of the Department of Pasture and Range Management, College of Animal Science and Livestock Production (COLANIM), observed that forage evaluation started long time ago in Nigeria, particularly in Northern Nigeria, where forage species were first evaluated in 1935, which led to the need to focus on pasture, grassland management and to establish more cooperation between livestock and traditional farmers. He noted that between 1956 and 1961, about 271 pasture species were evaluated at various centers in sub-humid zone and at the National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI).

He added that the livestock industry had contributed tremendously to national economy as the population of ruminant livestock in Nigeria, as at 2013, was estimated at 40,834,000 goats, 19,590,000 sheep and 16,286,000 cattle, adding that agricultural contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 22 per cent, out of which livestock was 30 per cent. The Don said that one of his contributions to knowledge was in the area of pasture seed industry for livestock production, noting that seed formed the foundation for the establishment of good pasture species as well as food and feed security He observed that when storage period increases, the percentage of hard seeds decreases, dead seed increases while adequate storage of forage seeds would minimise wastage of resources.

Professor Onifade, the Pioneer President, Society for Grassland Research and Development in Nigeria (SOGREDEN), observed that seed industries for food crop were already established in the country while the pasture seed industry were yet to be adequately developed. He noted that presently, NAPRI and some private farms produce small quantities of pasture, which cannot meet the demand in the country.

Professor Onifade, a former Dean, Student Affairs of the University, noted that if this was done, it would provide an avenue for employment, income generation for the unemployed youths, increase in foreign exchange earnings, better pasture seed production and serving as training ground for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The Professor of Forage Agronomy and Utilisation implored the government and other stakeholders to provide mechanised equipment like fenced paddock, tractors, mowers, choppers, blowers, hay balers and hay rakes, as they would go a long way in increasing feeds for livestock. He further called on states government to assist in the renovation of the feed resource base to accommodate more livestock in order to reduce unwarranted movement and a number of animals seeking for greener pastures.

He added that the availability of infrastructure facilities such as potable water supply, health and education in these reserves would result in enhanced livestock production, since the existing ones were no longer functional.

For the fifth Commencement Lecturer of the University and the Vice-Chancellor, Mountain Top University, Lagos, Professor Elijah Ayolabi, who delivered his lecture earlier just before the Inaugural Lecture, had maintained that the university is a citadel of learning, housing egg-heads and intellectuals scholars from whose fountain students can drink from, thereby resulting in transfer of knowledge.

The Don, who stated that university education, would always guaranty knowledge, self-discovery, self-esteem and freedom, noting that where there is lack of knowledge, there would always be insecurity, corruption, poverty, hunger, disease, lack of development and economic growth. Professor Ayolabi said university education promotes the culture of productivity by enabling individuals to discover the creative potentials in them and apply same to their self and social aspirations.

But where did we get it wrong? I think there is disconnect between the town and the gown. Hence, efforts should be geared towards marrying what our universities and research institutes have to offer with the societal and industrial needs. This synergy should be better promoted by policy makers, legislators, captains of industry and grant-awarding bodies. When this is done, our nation’s economy would be strategically situated to grow from within to bring about sustainable development that would be more indigenous, rather than depending on the fast-declining external succour!