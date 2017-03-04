Drop in revenue: Customs summons APM terminal operators

Stories by Ajibola Abayomi Lagos Th e Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) has summoned AP Moller Terminal operators of the Apapa Command over drop in revenue generation and breakdown of server and malfunctioning of other equipment.

Th is was issued in Lagos at stakeholder meeting where the NCS announced a drop in its monthly revenue collection. NCS Apapa command generated N24.7billion in February 2017 as against N25.9billion in January 2016. Th ough it is an improvement on the N23.4billion generated in January 2016 and N19.7 billion in February 2016 respectively, the fi gures showed a dip of N1.2billion. Also, following repeated complaints by stakeholders in the freight forwarding sub-sector in the maritime industry following incessant breakdown of server and malfunctioning of other equipment at the AP Moller Terminal, the national headquarters wants the management of the Terminal operators to proceed to Abuja to give reasons for the sad development. Stakeholders had condemned the attitude of the concessionaire in the last two months over failure of serve and other equipments which according to them, have hampered business operation.

At the February edition of the stakeholders’ monthly meeting, participants took turns to highlight some of challenges faced at APM terminal at the Lagos Ports Complex, and listed among others delay in trade facilitation and server failure. Other complaints made known to the Area Controller of Apapa Command includes overlapping functions of security agencies at the seaport and blocking of containers by the marine police offi cers despite being cleared. In his response at the meeting , Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Apapa, Comptroller, Musa Jubrin, disclosed that management of the Service had summoned the concessionaire to Abuja for fi rst hand information about the incessant breakdown of the server at its terminal.

He said that it was worrisome for trade to be impeded at the port adding that the issue would be resolved since the concessionaire has already been summoned to Abuja. “We have already decided to have a similar meeting with all security agents at the ports; because we have itemised all points to be discussed at that meeting and I guarantee you that some of the points raised will be discussed” “On the issue of APMT, we have also itemised those problems because we are in the know of some of these problems and right now I can tell you that AP Mollier have been invited to our corporate headquarters in Abuja in order to revisit some of the challenges we are having collectively and I can assure you that very soon you will start to see changes in the terminal operations”.

Th e Area Controller also disclosed that issue on blockage of consignment outside the ports by other security outfi ts would also be resolved as a meeting involving all security agencies in the seaports would hold in order to stem the ugly development. He, however, frowned at agents’ lateness during examination of cargoes, which he said amounted to delay in trade facilitation. Jubrin urged freight forwarders and importers to support the service in trade facilitation adding that exchange of information would further assist in promoting trade.