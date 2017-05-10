DRTS offers consultancy services to motorists

By Donald Iorchir

A passionate appeal has gone to motorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to cultivate the habit of visiting VIO offices to

benefit for the free consultancy services to enhance the life span of their vehicles.

Area commander of DRTS in-charge of Apo/Gudu district in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr. Obiorah Okonkwo, made the appeal in chat a recent with Blueprint in his office.

He encouraged the motoring public to always cooperate with their patrol officers on the road.

Okonkwo, an assistant chief road traffic officer, said the idea behind the establishment of the directorate was among other things to bring sanity in on road as well as to safeguard lost of lives and destruction of property, just as he cautioned advised road users to avoid dealing with “touts who take the advantage of unsuspecting members of the public to issue them fake driver’s licence.”

He urged them to “always visit VIO offices located in the six area councils to obtain genuine licences,” saying that “any person who asks them to submit passport is an indication that such individual is a tout.”

He explained guidelines for obtaining genuine licence to include “taking of the applicant bio-metrics, payment of recommended fee and

submission of vehicle particulars, among others,” even as he warned motorists to stop plying the road with rickety vehicles.