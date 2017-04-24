Drug possession: Police arraign ex-convict, 3 others

Stories by Lateef Dada Osogbo Osun State

Police command has arraigned an 18-yearold ex-convict, Wasiu Jegede before an Osogbo Magistrate Court over alleged possession of Indian Hemp. Th ree accused persons: Abiodun Ogunsakin, 24; Akeem Oladapo, 30 and Kalidu Yisa, 25; were also docked for complicity. According to Police prosecutor, Oladoye Joshua, the ex-convict left Ilesa Prison Custody about two months ago where he served jail term for similar off ence.

Joshua stated further that Jegede has become addicted to Indian Hemp and other related substances, adding that many have been aff ected through his illegal act. He explained that the accused persons were arrested at Sabo area in Osogbo on April 20, 2017, where they unlawfully assembled themselves with some ‘weeds’ suspected to be Indian Hemp.

Joshua added that the off ense contravened sections 70, 88 and 516 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003. Th e accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty of the off ence. Following the plea, Jegede’s Counsel, Barrister Okobe Najite, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most lenient terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Habibat Basiru, granted the accused persons bail for N50,000 with two sureties in like sum each and adjourned the case till May 24, 2017.