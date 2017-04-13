DSS busts ISIS linked Boko Haram ring, nab 17

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday said its operatives had busted a ring of ISIS-linked Boko Haram members based in Benue state and the FCT, just as six members of the ring were arrested.

A press statement by the service signed by Tony Opuiyo in Abuja, said the ring had reportedly perfected plans to attack the UK and American Embassies and other western interests in Abuja.

According to him, other suspects were arrested for kidnapping and other crimes.

The statement read in part: “Between March 25 and 26, 2017, the service busted a ring of ISIS linked Boko Haram members based in Benue state and the FCT. The group had perfected plans to attack the UK and American Embassies and other western interests in Abuja.

“During the operation to thwart this plan, five key suspects, namely: Isa Jibril; Jibril Jibril; Abu Omale Jibril, Halidu Sule and Amhodu Salifu, were arrested.

Earlier, on March 22, 2017, at Fika, Yobe state, a 20-year-old Boko Haram member, Adamu Datti was arrested. He confessed his involvement in executing the sinister activities of the group.”

Opuiyo said: “Two suspected Ansaru kingpins, Ahmed Momoh and Al-amin Mohammed Jamin; were arrested on April 4, 2017, at Igarra, Akoko Edo LGA, Edo state. The duo are confirmed associates of Abu Uwais, a main Ansaru kingpin terrorizing residents in Kogi and Edo states.”

He said, “Daniel Dibiamaka was arrested on March 24, 2017, at Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers state, for his complicity in the kidnap of one Emmanuel Orji Ukah, on January 20, 2017.”

According to him, “On that same day, Godsgift Isioma was arrested over his plan to kidnap one Dr. G.N Douglas.”

Similarly, on March 23, 2017, at Bangaji, Gboko, Benue state, the service arrested Daniel Lorve, a member of the Terwase Akwaaza (aka Gana) led notorious kidnapping and terrorist group.

He said further investigation in this regard prompted a joint military/police/service operation which resulted in the raid on a farm suspected to have housed the armoury of Akwaaza known for terrorizing Katsina-Ala, Logo and Ukum LGAs of the state where high caliber arms and ammunition were recovered.

The service, Opuiyo said also arrested Abdulmojid Momoh and Ahmed Tijani Dodo, at Adavi LGA on March 29, for their involvement in kidnap activities and in a similar vein, the duo of Salau Yakubu Ontinwa (aka General) and Abdulmajeed Musa, were arrested on March 30, 2017 at the same LGA for similar kidnap crimes.

He said a gun runner only identified as kareem was also arrested on March 27, 2017, for supplying weapons to criminals especially Abu Uwais, the Ansaru kingpin and notorious kidnapper.