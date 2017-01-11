DSS nabs 13 Boko Haram fugitives in Taraba, Lagos, Nasarawa, Kogi

Share This





















Says insurgents regrouping outside North-east

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday said its personnel have arrested 13 suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Taraba, Lagos, Nasarawa, and Kogi states.

In a press statement by one of its personnel, Tony Opuiyo, yesterday in Abuja, said two suspected Boko Haram insurgents, Bale Kolomi Grema and Kolomi Adba-aji were arrested on January 1, 2017, at Mutum Biyu in Gassol LGA, Taraba state, in a mosque after they had fled Marte, Borno state, where they were involved in terrorist activities.

According to him, Ibrahim Mala and Abdallah Modu, were arrested on January 6, 2017, at Amba and Gudi villages of Kokona LGA of Nasarawa state.

He said the suspects, who are indigenes of Maiduguri, Borno state, had fled and were regrouping under different trade covers, noting that Modu sells children’s wears, while Mala, trades in perfumes.

Opuiyo said a key terrorist commander and an indigene of Okengwa, Okene LGA of Kogi state, Abdulkarim Dahiru, was arrested at the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

According to him, the suspect was identified as the main coordinator of several kidnappings as well as other robbery activities in Kogi and Edo states.

He said one Muhammad Auwal was arrested at Andaza village, Kiyawa LGA of Bauchi state, on January 7, 2017, in connection with Boko Haram terrorist activities.

Auwal who was reportedly arrested with N300, 000 in his possession, was believed to be a drug supplier to the Boko Haram sect in Sambisa Forest.

The Service, he said, also arrested four suspected fleeing members of the Boko Haram: Fanayi Bukar Hassan, Butame Hassan, Kologoni Bukar and Amina Abubakar on January 10, 2017, at Oko-Oba, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA of Lagos state. Opuiyo said they are suspected to have fled to the state to evade arrest in the on-going military offensive in the North-east.

Like this: Like Loading...