DSS, others deploy personnel for Apostle Suleman’s visit

By Chizoba Ogbcehe

Abuja

Movement along the Aso Drive location of the office of the Department of State Services (DSS), was yesterday morning, virtually brought to a halt following the deployment of security personnel by the service in anticipation of Apostle Johnson Suleman’s visit to the headquarters.

The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, was invited by the service for speaking against the ‘continued killing’ of Christians in parts of Nigeria, after initial attempt to arrest the cleric on January 25, in Ekiti, was thwarted by the state Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Apostle Suleman, who left the Abuja headquarters of his church in Mabushi, at about 1.00 pm in company of some church leaders, told journalists that there was nothing wrong with the service inviting him.

Not less than 40 agents drawn from the service, the Nigeria Police and the Guards Brigade, were positioned along the route as early as 10am with two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) strategically parked at the beginning and end of the road.

Hilux trucks numbering 17, four loaded with police personnel, six with guard’s brigade and seven belonging to the service, were positioned along the route and in front of the villa entrance, just the lane close to the service headquarters, was completed barricaded.

The deployment of the officers may not be unconnected with calls from various quarters, urging the cleric not to honour the invitation without thousands of his church members.

There were also concerns that if Apostle Suleman is detained, it might turn rowdy or violent. But the cleric pleaded with his followers and other Christian faithful not to protest against the authorities as he faced the DSS.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), had also said it won’t send representatives to accompany Suleman, noting that though they were solidly behind him but would prefer he honours the invitation.

While briefing journalists yesterday in Abuja, the cleric said: “I presume the right thing was done. They have been in touch with me to come and that is why I am in Abuja, so that I can see them.”

He said his statement was based on information from a reliable source that herdsmen were coming to attack him, adding that he stood by his statement on self-defence.

According to him, “I was talking in my personal capacity on information from a reliable source that certain people in the capacity of herdsmen were coming to attack me and I told the people around me that if it happens they should defend themselves.”

