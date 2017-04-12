DSS, police to probe fire at FAAN headquarters

By Ime Akpan

Lagos

Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Saleh Dunoma, has announced the setting up of a panel to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the fire that engulfed some departments of the agency yesterday.

The panel comprises the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) with the legal department serving as secretary.

Dunoma, who addressed the media after he and his management staff had toured the burnt facility said: “A panel has been set up to look into the immediate and remote causes of this unfortunate fire incident. The panel will assess the extent of damage, proffer solutions to forestall future occurrence. Based on the recommendations, action will be taken.

Dunoma who said the panel was given two weeks to submit its report added that “The police have started their own investigation which is different from the one set up by FAAN.”

Dunoma said although only the buildings housing the audit, public affairs and commercial departments had been badly damaged by fire, the entire headquarters building however had to be shut down to allow the commencement of police investigations.

However, he assured that by today (Wednesday) the facility would be reopened for normal administrative business.

Thereafter, the managing director said FAAN had planned to construct a new corporate headquarters.

He said the agency was on the verge of hiring consultants to select winners for bids for the architectural design of the new building.