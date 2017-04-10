€132, 000 fraud: EFCC arraigns alleged female internet fraudster

Th e Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has arraigned one Suzan Vega Ochuko before Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin, Edo State on a three count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence. Ochuko and one Tony Uyimwen, aka Alex Ethan (now at large), allegedly operating with a pseudo name, Alex Ethan, contacted one Mrs. Beatrice AUF DER MAUR from St. Gallen, Switzerland via Facebook and defrauded her €132, 000.

Mrs. Auf Der Maur was allegedly hoodwinked into a love relationship with the defendant who subsequently defrauded her of the said amount under the pretence of executing a non existing contract. When the charges were read to the accused, she pleaded not guilty. Shortly after the arraignment, the prosecution counsel, M.T. Iko, requested the court to fi x a date for commencement of trial. Opposing, the defence counsel, Ekhator Ogiegbaen, reminded the court that he had fi led a bail application for his client, assuring she won’t bail because she is a nursing mother.

After listening to the arguments of both parties, the trial Justice Ajoku, granted the defendant bail to the tune of N1million with two sureties in like some. Conditions for the bail include among others; the sureties must be civil servant not below grade level 12 or two sureties with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

Th e sureties must deposit original title of their document with the court while the civil servant must produce an offi cial letter from his superior from his offi ce.

Th e documents are to be verifi ed by the prosecution. Th e judge ruled that the accused to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of her bail, and adjourned the matter to14th of June for trial