Eagles coach, Yusuf yet to sign contract

Blueprint can exclusively reveal that almost a year after Gernot Rohr signed his contract to lead the Super Eagles, his assistant, Salisu Yusuf, is yet to do same.

An offi cial told SCORENigeria: “Salisu is yet to sign a contract despite several media reports to the contrary. “Th ere have been several delays and this explains why he still does not have a contract.” Part of the delay was caused by negotiations regarding the monthly salary of the coach. He was earning two million Naira a month when he assisted late Stephen Keshi and Sunday Oliseh. Discussions are now on a monthly pay of between three and fi ve million Naira for Salisu.

He was recently paid 15 million Naira being a backlog of salaries dating back to last year. Besides being the No 2 man for Gernot Rohr, Salisu is also the head coach of the home-based Super Eagles, who will play off with either Togo or Benin in August for a place in next year’s CHAN in Kenya. Th e former Kano Pillars and Enyimba coach is due in London this week for the Super Eagles friendlies against Senegal and Burkina Faso.