Eagles target victories against Senegal, B/Faso – Onazi

International friendlies:

Nigeria international Ogenyi Onazi has disclosed that the Super Eagles will be gunning for victories in the friendlies against Senegal and Burkina Faso on Th ursday and Monday Nigeria face Senegal on Th ursday at the Hive Stadium in London, before they tackle Burkina Faso in another friendly four days later at the same venue.

Both games are aimed at preparing the Eagles for an AFCON 2019 qualifi er against South Africa in June, before a World Cup double header against Cameroon beginning in August. Trabzonspor of Turkey midfi elder Onazi said he is taking the warm-up games with all seriousness and called on the fans to pray for the team as they are ready to keep putting a smile on their faces. “Th e national team is another very important aspect of my career. I don’t joke with football, anywhere I want to win everygame, even in training,” he told SCORENigeria “Victory will be my target in both games against Burkina Faso and Senegal. “Th ey may be friendly matches, but we do not want to lose any. “Victories in these games will build our confi dence. “I am therefore calling on the fans to keep praying for us as we want to always put smiles on their faces with victory always.”