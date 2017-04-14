Easter: AMAC chair urges Christians to pray for leaders

By Baba Yusuf

Abuja

Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has called on Christians across the country, including AMAC, to always pray for the success of their leaders.

He made the call during his Easter message to newsmen in his office at area 10, Garki, Abuja, yesterday, saying that praying for their leaders would bring unity among the two popular religions in the country, Muslims and Christians.

He noted that criticising the elected leaders would not bring about peace, urging Nigerians to stop that and always emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ.

“On behalf of the people of AMAC, I wish them happy Easter and they should imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and keep to the teaching of Jesus Christ so that Nigeria can move forward in the spirit,” he said.

The chairman further called on security agencies to secure AMAC very well to avoid any form of criminalities and they should make sure that all praying grounds and children parks and recreation were secured.