Easter: Cleric urges Christians to ‘resurrect for truth’

By Baba Yusuf

The Senior Pastor of God’s Grace Revival Gospel Mission Inc, Nyanya-Gwandara, Karu local government area of neighbouring Nasarawa state, Johnpraise Ben, has called on Christians to “resurrect and be focused like Jesus Christ.”

Pastor Ben made the call yesterday during his Easter Monday service in his church.

He said “Christians should wake up from resurrection for their prayers to be answered by God,” adding that churches did not follow the original purpose of Jesus Christ “and that is why the Christians don’t serve God in true ways.”

According to him, most pastors charge adherents to pay heavily before they can see them for prayers, and that “all this is because they have no purpose of Christ Jesus who prayed and delivered people freely.”

“As Jesus Christ resurrected, may the Altar resurrect to life so that we can preach the truth; we need to be holy, we are supposed to be the light of the world to show people the right way to follow; that is what Jesus Christ came to show us and then he resurrected.”

The cleric called on the nation’s leaders to always fear God and use the opportunity given to them to occupy that position to help people.

“The problems of our leaders are that they don’t know that they are there for the people; that is why corruption is rampant; they don’t the spirit of helping the less privileged ones.”