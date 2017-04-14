Easter: We’ve effected covert, overt deployment of personnel – Police

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Kano state Police Command has assured residents of adequate security during the Easter celebrations in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations officer, DSP Magaji Majiya, in Kano yesterday.

According to the statement, the Command had taken adequate security measures to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebrations.

It read in part: “The Kano state Police Command is pleased to inform the general public that adequate and conducive security measures have been put in place during the period.

“Covert and overt deployment of policemen has already been effected for hitch-free festivities.

“Places like Churches, Motor parks, Hotels, Malls, Markets, recreation Centers, major roads and other public places have been effectively covered with policemen.”

The statement called on the people to cooperate with security agencies by being law abiding.

It reminded members of the public, especially parents, that the ban on car racing and use of fireworks and knockouts was still in force.

“We also advice good people of Kano State to be vigilant and report suspected persons, vehicles, parcels and objects to security agencies for necessary action.

“People can also call our emergency lines as follows; 08032419754, 08123821575.