Easy ways to burn calories

Losing weight is not all about going to the gym and having a strict eating regimen – it doesn’t have to be a major undertaking, sometimes even the smallest amount of effort can be extremely beneficial for you. Here are 7 unbelievably easy ways to burn more calories to aid weight loss or weight maintenance.

Dance

Dancing is a great way to have fun while burning calories. Invite some friends over or by yourself, turn on some tunes, and dance to the rhythm of the music and have fun with it. Do this for like 10 or 20 minutes for about three or four times a week and you’ll be surprised how many calories you burn.

Chores

Do some house chores, sweep here, mop there, rearrange and move a couple of things around. Doing chores is a great way to move around and burn calories. You can make it a little interesting by playing some music and dancing to it while working. If you’re not a ‘dancing person’, you can listen to an audiobook, watch a movie or even a telenovela.

Engage in Recreational Activities

You can register at a tennis club, swim, run or jog by yourself or with some friends and so on. Registering for membership at a sports or recreation club or center can be a great way to have fun, keep active and burn calories without making too much of an effort. It’s a great way to burn calories while having fun, amusing and enjoying yourself.

Chew Gum

This helps to prevent snacking and makes you likely to eat up to 10 percent less. However, be sure not to chew on just any gum, ensure the gum is sugarless with xylitol. This gum is good for your teeth and less likely to cause tooth problems for you in the near future. However with every other thing, this should be done in moderation. Don’t make chewing gum to prevent snacking a habit or addiction, learn to discipline yourself to avoid snacking without having to chew gum.

Physical Activity

Just 10 minutes of moderate physical activity can do wonders for your metabolism. It helps to boost calorie burning and is an easy way to burn calories. Just ensure that you incorporate moderate activities that can make you sweat for at least 10 minutes, into your daily routine. These activities should be simple enough for you to perform consistently.

Wash Your Car

If you can, wash your car rather than asking someone else to do it for you or taking it to the car wash. Washing your car is a great way to burn calories while you reflect on one or two things, if you’re washing your car alone. Washing your car with a friend or friends can also offer a great bonding experience. Bonding experience aside, washing your car is a great way to melt those calories.

Do “Grunt Work”

Nowadays, jobs require less physical effort than they did in the past. To make up for that do more of the manual tasks of your job yourself. For example, walk around to photocopy documents yourself, stand while filing documents, walk to the printer to get documents etc. Avoid romancing your office chair, break up with it and get up from that chair more often to do things, don’t ask someone else to do it for you.