Ebony Police discover woman’s body in apartment

Ebony State Police Command has confirmed the discovery of the decomposing body of a woman in an apartment in Abakiliki.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Jude Madu, told journalists, yesterday in Abakaliki, that the body of the woman was found in a room at No 9c Igwe Ogbuofia St, Kpirikpiri Abakaliki, at the weekend.

According to him, “I am still expecting more briefing from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Kipirikpiri Area and will disclose more facts after being briefed.”

Remains if the woman, identified as Miss Josephine Mba, 35, who hailed from Amata, Akpoha in the Afikpo North Local Government Area and was the Secretary of Great Minds Academy, a private school in Abakaliki, was said to have been found inside her single-room apartment by neighbours.

A neighbour, Mr James Okeh, who spokes to journalists, said that many residents had fled, due to the stench oozing from the decomposing body of the woman.

He said, “The dead woman is not related to anybody in the compound as she always isolated herself and this made it difficult to account for what happened to her as she remained indoors whenever she is around.”