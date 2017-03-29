Edo Assembly outlaws CDAs

By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

Edo House of Assembly has passed a bill prohibiting forceful and illegal occupation of landed property by Community Development Associations (CDAs).

Under the new law which is awaiting Governor Godwin Obaseki’s assent, any person who contravenes its provisions commits an offense and shall be liable to 10 years in prison or a fine of N2 million.

The member representing Owan East constituency and Majority leader, Hon. Foly Ogedengbe, had moved a motion that the lawmakers resolved into the committee of the whole for consideration of the bill.

He was seconded by the deputy speaker and member representing (Uhunmwode)

constituency, Mrs. Elizabeth Ativie.

Speaker Justin Okonoboh said: “the bill prescribed that no person or group of persons while acting for themselves or acting as agents or members of a community Development Associations.

“’No youth organisations or other body by whatever name called shall demand or collect any fee or levy in whatever guise in respect of construction or development activities in any property in Edo.

“The bill also prescribed that a task force shall be established in the state which shall be responsible for the provisions of the law,” he said.