Edo gov: Tension as Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu know fate today

By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

Tension is mounting among supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 28, 2016 poll, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu ahead of today’s judgement by the governorship election petition tribunal on the disputed election.

The Justice Ahmed Badamasi-led three-man tribunal had reserved judgment sine die on April 3, after both parties adopted their written addresses.

Ize-Iyamu and the PDP were challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of Governor Godwin Obaseki as winner of the exercise.

The electoral umpire had declared Obaseki of the APC winner of the election with 319, 483 as against the PDP candidate who polled 253, 173.

Ize-Iyamu had amongst others in his petition he filed through his team of counsel led by Yusuf Alli (SAN) alleged that there were invalid votes arising from non-compliance to the electoral act in the contested units.

Besides, the petitioners had argued that the most credible way to confirm non-compliance was through the voter register, pointing out that anyone who voted without accreditation renders the total votes invalid.

While urging the tribunal to declare him winner, Ize-Iyamu called 90 witnesses to buttress his claim.

However, counsel to the respondents, Onyechi Ikpeazu (INEC), Lateef Fagbemi (APC), and Wole Olanipekun representing Governor Godwin Obaseki disagreed with the petitioners.

The respondents counsel were unanimous in their position that the manual was meant for the training of election officers and not for the conduct of the election itself.

Also, counsel to INEC, in his final address, said the burden was on the petitioners to prove their case in polling units the alleged electoral malpractices.

Although the first respondent being INEC did not present any witness, Obaseki and his party, APC, presented 68 and 15 witnesses, respectively.