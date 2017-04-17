Edo tribunal affirms Gov Obaseki’s election

Stories by Vivian Okejeme Abuja

Encomium has been pouring in following the victory and affi rmation of Governor Godwin Obaseki as a duly elected Governor of Edo state by the state election petition tribunal. Justice Ahmed Badamasi dismissed the petition fi led by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the Governor Obaseki as lacking merit.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Godwin Obaseki and APC are listed as fi rst, second and third respondents respectively. Th e petitioners among other reliefs had asked the tribunal to nullify the election of Obaseki and declare IzeIyamu as the winner instead, having scored majority of the lawful votes cast.

In their petition, they argued that INEC was wrong to declare Obaseki the winner of the Sept 28, 2016, gubernatorial election, adding that the election was fraught with corrupt practices and over-voting.

Th ey further asked the tribunal to rule that Governor Obaseki was not duly elected by lawful votes cast and declare Pastor Ize-Iyamu winner for scoring the highest number of lawful votes cast. Th ey however sought an alternative order that the governorship election of September 28 be nullifi ed and a fresh election ordered.

Th e trial judge Justice Badamasi in his judgement held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegations pleaded in their petitions. “Th e petitioners have failed to prove their case with credible evidence and the petition is therefore dismissed,” he said. Th e tribunal held that while the petitioners abandoned some of their pleadings, “witnesses’ evidences were controverter under cross examination.” “Th e much-talked-about ticking and over-voting have not been specifi cally proved beyond reasonable doubt, and not calling witnesses to prove their allegations of corrupt practices and overvoting was fatal to their case as it is deemed that they have abandoned their pleadings,” he explained. Justice Badamasi therefore held that the petitioners had failed to prove their case with credible evidence to show that they were entitled to their pleadings before dismissing the petition. In his reaction to the judgment in his favor, Governor Obaseki described it as victory for Edo people and an act that would spur him to do more. Former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, also in his reaction described the petition as a busy body petition.

“Th e PDP has no case, Pastor Ize-Iyamu has no case. “Th e reason we have people going to court for no reason is because there is no cost. “I think the Electoral Act should be amended so that if you bring such a frivolous case and didn’t make suffi cient eff orts to show that you were cheated, you just do it out of fun, there should be suffi cient cost to applicant who tried to abuse the court processes. “Th is was just as mama akara looking for trouble. “In other jurisdictions, when you go to court on a non-issue, you pay the cost of litigation and that serves as a deterrent. “I know that our people will not vote PDP and they can never vote PDP. “People can say whatever they say about the judiciary; the judiciary has shown it has men and women of courage and character.

“Th is was a busy body petition and we thank God that justice had been done.” Th e Speaker of Edo State House of Assemby, Hon Justin Okonobor, urged the opposition parties to learn to accept defeat and congratulate the winner of an election. Former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Samson Osagie, congratulated the governor and the APC for the legal victory. Osagie urged all party supporters to join hands with the governor and the party to drive development in the state.

“Th is victory should serve as cushion to all frail nerves and a catalyst for the administration to embark on the continuation of its well thought out development agenda for Edo State. “It is time to work together in the interest of the State irrespective of political or ideological diff erences after all a better Edo State is for the benefi t of all.” An APC member, Alhaja Maimunat Muhomodu, expressed joy and advised the people of Edo state to support and be patient with the state governor. She said: “I feel so glad and thank Almighty God for this victory. “Even before the governor was declared winner by the tribunal, he had been working.

“I know that he will now work more for the people. “My advice to the residents of Edo State is that they should be patient with the governor and support him in order for him to take us to the next level.”