Education as necessary luxury

Share This





















By Habiba Nasiru Dalhatu

It may sound oxymononic, but education is fast becoming a necessary luxury in a world where knowledge is the driver of the national economy and other areas of development. Education is so essential that people can spend their life savings to acquire it. In fact, education is an essential tool for personal advancement. We don’t pursue education just to come out of school to get government jobs. Education creates entrepreneurial skills which are necessary for self-employment. That is why investment in education is expanding rapidly around the world. In fact, politicians everywhere are according priority to education.

I am always impressed with public figures who invest in education. No investment in education is wasted anywhere. I must particularly commend Nigeria’s former First Lady Mrs. Maryam Sani Abacha for joining the league of Nigerians investing in education. She has made her mark as a woman committed to excellence. The National Hospital, Abuja (formerly the Family Support Hospital) was her brainchild. Today, the National Hospital, Abuja is one of the country’s centres of medical excellence. Nigerians are still benefitting from the hospital more than 18 years after she left public life with the death of her husband.

Apart from her vision, one must also give her credit for identifying relevant and critical areas of investment. Her bold initiative to establish the first English speaking university in Maradi, Niger Republic, is a testimony of her passion for excellence. The Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN) in Maradi is a testimony of how far she can go to pursue her dream. Many people abandon their dreams because they are haunted by a virus called impossibility.

One must give it to Maryam Abacha that she is a woman seriously committed to her dreams or goals. As a woman, I am proud of her achievements. To see a woman investing in education makes me happy and proud. The Maryam Abacha American University Maradi is especially significant, because it will go a long way to boost areas of diplomatic benefits between Nigeria and neighbouring Niger Republic.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the university, Mrs. Abacha noted that the historical ties and cultural affinity that Nigeria and the people of Niger Republic share in common are well known. She expressed the hope that this university, which is named after her, would play a major role in boosting the ties between the people of Niger Republic and Nigeria.

According to her, the American University Maradi would complement what she called “the broad and rich academic culture that already exist in Niger Republic.” She said the university would be committed to the core goals of university education which include the dissemination of knowledge, teaching, research, training and production of needed manpower for society.

Love her or loathe her, you cannot deny the fact that Mrs. Abacha has created a niche for herself in Nigeria before investing in other countries. Her previous projects and programmes will always speak for her. Her pet project, the Family Support Programme, had expanded health facilities to Nigerian families across the country. Many rural health centres benefitted from Mrs. Maryam Abacha’s Family Support Programme.

You cannot help respecting Mrs. Abacha because we are still benefitting from the projects she put in place such as the National Hospital, Abuja. The history of the National Hospital cannot be written without a prominent mention of Mrs. Maryam Abacha. Her brilliant programme covered important areas such as decent healthcare delivery in reducing maternal and child mortality and helping to eradicate negative social and cultural factors affecting women and children.

The establishment of the American University, Maradi would not have come to fruition without the determination of Mrs. Abacha to achieve excellence. The partnership between John Hopkins University, Baltimore, and Maryam Abacha American University, Maradi is further evidence that the university is commitment to excellence. The commissioning ceremony, which was attended by the Founder and President of the University, Dr. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, and some academic staff from the Bayero University, Kano, was described as remarkably impressive. Education is universal and when Nigerians expand their investments into education, we should be proud of them.

Dalhatu, a good governance advocate, wrote from

No. 51, Koforidua Street, Zone 2, Wuse, Abuja.

Email: habibanasiru2003@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...