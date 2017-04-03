Education can’t improve without language policy – Rep

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti

A member of the House of Representatives, Oladipupo Adebutu, has identified lack of comprehensive language policy as the cause of the nation’s falling standard of education and backwardness in technological advancement.

Adebutu made the statement on Saturday shortly after being conferred with the honourary doctorate degree in Public Administration by the Ekiti State University in Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, many researches have proved beyond doubts that using mother tongue as a medium of instruction in schools in the early period remained the best means of transmitting knowledge and achieving wholesome cognitive development in children.

He called on the federal government to consider formulating a comprehensive language policy if the country must improve in its education index and be set on the path of technological advancement.

He added that “what the country currently has is a disparate policy pronouncement on language as contained in the 1999 Constitution and the National Policy on Education (NPE).”

Adebutu, scion of the billionaire pools magnate popularly called Baba Ijebu and who represents Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency, canvassed a reform of the tertiary education admission process in a way that would make a credit pass in an indigenous language compulsory for all courses.

He said: “It is tragic that some privately-owned primary and secondary schools in the South-west zone do not offer Yoruba as a subject. In others, Yoruba is prohibited as a vernacular that pupils must avoid. This impairs their creative potential because they are forced early in life to think in a foreign language.

“A template to showcase that mother tongue education is the best for a child’s cognitive development was given by a former Minister of Education, Professor Aliu Babatunde Fafunwa, between 1970 and 1989, through the famous Ife Six-Year Primary Project. Government at all levels should go and dust up the report of that project and see to its implementation.”