EFCC docks money lender over N25m dud cheque

By Raphael Ede

Enugu

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday arraigned one Marcel Amadi before Justice Dugbo Oghoghorie of the Federal High Court Enugu, on a three-count charge bordering on illegal operation of financial services and issuance of dud cheque to the tune of N25,100,000 without any valid license.

A statement by the Commission issued in Enugu stated that the offence contrary to Section 2(1) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions

Act, Cap B3, Laws of the Federation, 2004 and Punishable under Section 2(2) of the same Act.

According to the statement, it was alleged by a petitioner that the suspect, Marcel Amadi, is in the business of offering financial services to clients through his company, M.A and Sons Commission Agents Nigeria, which though registered with an Enugu magistrate court, was not licensed with neither the state government nor Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate such financial business.

EFFC said that investigations it carried out reveals that Amadi is a ‘money lender,’ who collects money from clients at an agreed interest rate and lends out such funds to other clients also at an agreed interest rate.