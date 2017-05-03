EFCC not involved in Kano emirate probe – Commission

By Aliyu Askira

Kano

The Kano State Public Complaints and anti-corruption commission has declared yesterday that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is not involved in the ongoing investigation of the Kano Emirate Council over alleged misappropriation of N6 billion.

The chairman of the Commission Mr. Muhiyi Magajin Rimin Gado noted that the speculations over the involvement of EFCC operatives were false and an attempt to distract the attention of the people including the commission.

There were reports in some sections of the media recently that alleged EFCC operatives jumped fence into the Emir’s palace and carted away some valuable documents.

Reacting to the developments, Gado said the rumour was not only baseless, but unfounded and a deliberate attempt by some people to cause confusion in the state.

“Yes, I met with the EFCC chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, last week, but it was on the general activities of the commission as well as its success or achievements.

“We have not handed over this case to EFCC, so how can their operatives storm the Emir’s Palace and locked some offices as being peddled.

“Any contrary information on my meeting with the EFCC chairman is not only baseless but untrue and unfounded, so people should disregard it,” he said.

On the recent reconciliation meeting convened by some northern state governors to intervene in the Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and Sanusi’s feud, the anti-graft boss said the commission had no business with the meeting.

“The state government did not ask us to do what we are doing and did not also ask us to stop, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended) provides for the independence of the commission.

“In exercising its powers under the law, the commission shall not be subjected to the direction and control of any authority as such the commission is only attached to the government to address administrative issues but not operational so we are acting on the petition and any other thing is secondary to the commission,’’ he said.