EFCC smashes ‘419 syndicate,’ recovers fake $.57m

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

Operatives attached to the Kaduna Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested members of a notorious syndicate of fraudsters.

A press statement by the Commission’s Head Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, yesterday in Abuja, said the syndicate made of four Nigerians and one Nigerien specialised in duping innocent persons.

He listed those arrested to include: Salisu Rabiu a.k.a Maimagani; Ibrahim Idris, a.k.a Dankano; Magaji Musa a.k.a Maishayi, a Nigerien; Haruna Abdullahi a.k.a Balogun and Abubakar Umar a.k.a Fulani.

The spokesperson said the suspects were arrested in a bush along Sabon Gari, Kurmin Kogi, Ikara local government area of Kaduna state.

He said, a search of their hide out, which is suspected to be a kidnappers’ den, led to the discovery of $570,000 fake US dollars and some charms.

Uwujaren said the five-man gang met their waterloo when they conspired to lure an unsuspecting victim into believing that some unclaimed boxes containing a huge amount of US dollars were kept with some herdsmen, believed to be accomplices, by an unidentified politician.

According to him, doubtful of the story, the would-be victim contacted the commission leading to the arrest of the gang members in their hideouts.

He said all the suspects are in the commission’s custody while investigation continues, just as he enjoined those who had fallen victim to the syndicate to report to the Commission’s office located at No. 4 Wurno Road, Kaduna state.