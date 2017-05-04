Ekiti commissioner docked for ‘stealing’ granite

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti

A Commissioner in Ekiti state, Dare Omotoso, was arraigned at an Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing granite worth over N5 million yesterday.

Omotoso, 64, who is Commissioner 2 in the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

According to the charge sheet, Omotoso between August and September 2016 stole granites and stone dust valued at N5, 140, 800.

The materials are property of Primadet and Co. Ltd, an offence contrary to Section 390 (9) Criminal Code C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that he had assembled five witnesses to testify against the accused person in the course of the trial.

He, however, applied for an adjournment to study the case file and documents relevant to the case.

Defence counsel, O.B. Farounbi, urged the court to grant Omotoso bail in line with Section 15 of Ekiti state Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2013.

The lawyer promised that the accused would always make himself available for trial whenever the matter is called.

The lawyer described his client as “a well respected person in the society who is serving as a commissioner in the state.”

Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye granted Omotoso bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties with verifiable addresses in like sum.

One of the two sureties, according to the magistrate, must be a senior civil servant.

He subsequently adjourned the case till June 9, for hearing.