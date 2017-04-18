Ekiti increases maternity leave period for workers

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti

In a bid to encourage exclusive breast feeding for new born in the state, the maternity leave period of women in Ekiti state Public Service has been increased from 12 weeks to 16 weeks.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Kola Ajumobi, who said this at a forum in Ado Ekiti, explained that the gesture was aimed at encouraging exclusive breast feeding for the first six months of birth and to promote good nutrition.

He added that nursing mothers would, in addition, be granted two hours off duty everyday for a period of six months from the date she resumed from maternity leave.

Reiterating the commitment of the Fayose-led administration to the reduction of mothers’ and children’s mortality and morbidity rate to the barest minimum, Ajumobi said the “crèche at the state secretariat has also been invigorated to boost bonding between mothers and their children during official working hours without undue hindrance to performance and efficiency at the workplace.”

He lamented that the challenge of good nutrition, coupled with the question of poverty, hunger as well as lack of access to economic and political empowerment had, hitherto, largely contributed to the “double tragedy of high maternal and child mortality.”

He, however, noted that the present administration in the state had rolled various palliative packages exclusively for women to empower and guard them from avoidable travails.

Ajumobi listed the measures to include provision of N500million as revolving soft loan to promote small and medium Enterprises driven by women while women farmers would also be supported with various incentives.

According to him, government has also encouraged women’s access to political power while harmful traditional practices to woman’s nutritional and sexual reproductive health such as widowhood rites and inheritance have been criminalised in the state where rapists and wife beaters now face life sentences in jail.