Ekiti retirees organise prayers over unpaid benefits

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti

Local government pensioners in Ekiti state yesterday organised a prayer session in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, over the nine months’ arrears of unpaid pension and backlog of gratuities dating back to 2012.

They also cried out over what they described as “high mortality rate” among them over nonpayment of their benefits, claiming that many of them had died in the last one year with five dying in the last one month.

Acting under the aegis of Association of Local Government Concerned Pensioners (ALGCP), said lack of money to buy drugs to manage their health challenges and hunger were the reasons they were dying at alarming rate.

One of the resolutions passed at the end of an emergency meeting held after the prayer session was the dissolution of the state executive of Local Government Pensioners Association of Nigeria (LGPAN) which had been in office for 20 years.

According to a communiqué signed by ALGCP Protem Chairman, Oguntuase Quadri and Protem Secretary, Fatai Ayilara, the council retirees threatened to opt out LGPAN if no positive action “is taken within 21 days.”

It read in part: “The Association (ALGCP) observes with sorrow the continued increase in the mortality rate among pensioners due to avoidable and treatable illnesses and ailments.

“The Association also laments the non-payment of pensioners’ gratuities since 2012 and pensions in the last nine months.

“The Association condemns in strong terms the perpetuity of the state executive members of LG Pensioners Association of Nigeria who have been in office for over 20 years.

“Though the Association appreciates the governor’s magnanimity in appointing the LGPAN chairman, Chief Adekogba as Special Assistant, concerned pensioners are dismayed at his continued functioning in that office after the appointment.

“We, therefore, call on the respected chairman to honourably step down from office.”