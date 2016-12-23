Ekweremadu charges FG to obey court order on Kanu

Share This





















By Raphael Ede

Enugu

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has called on the federal government to release the detained Radio Biafra director and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, without further delay.

Ekweremadu said Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators should not be held even when courts of competent jurisdiction have ruled that he should be released.

The law maker, who made the call in Enugu yesterday during the South East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu, explained that the continued detention of Kanu was part of the marginalisation of the Igbo race and asked that Ndigbo should be included in the governance of Nigeria for peace to reign.

He said that without the inclusion of Ndigbo in governance, “there is no way there will be peace in Nigeria.”

He also wondered how no Igbo man was included in the security council of the nation, which is an attestation that Ndigbo are being elbowed aside in the country.

“For true security to be ensured in Nigeria, state police has to be created”, pointing out that the “current police strength cannot contain the prevailing insurgencies of Boko Haram, armed robbery, herdsmen menace, kidnapping, among others.

“In a country like Nigeria it is important that every part should be included in the governance; there is no Igboman in the commanding height of the security management of this country. When the issues of governance of this country are decided Igbos are absent, when issues of security of this country are deliberated Igbos are excluded.

“I must say my mind because any part of country anywhere in the world that feels marginalized that country cannot have peace and it is time for us to rethink and address the issue of marginalization and include all part of this country in the governance of this nation”.

Like this: Like Loading...