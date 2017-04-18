El-Rufai condemns Asso village killings

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has condemned the herdsmen attack in Asso village, Kagoma Chiefdom of Jama’a local government area of the state, which led to the killing of 13 persons.

Speaking in a statement issued by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, the Governor condoled with the family of the victims, and urged security agencies to redouble their efforts in fishing out the culprits and bringing them to justice.

He called on communities in the area to support the military who would soon embark on a special operation in the area to flush out the bandits from their hideouts, to ensure that the exercise was successful.

The statement said agencies responsible for emergency services had been directed to offer relief to victims of the attack.

“The governor requested support from communities to the security agencies as the Nigerian Army gets set to commence a major operation tagged Operation Harbin Kunama II, including assisting the Nigerian Army with vital information that could aid a successful clampdown on elements responsible for this terror attacks on our citizens.”

The incident took place about 7:30pm on Saturday, according to a source in the village, when the herdsmen, in their numbers, invaded the community and started shooting sporadically, killing and maiming at will.

The source, who pleaded to remain anonymous, said apart from those that were killed, several people who were running for their dear lives sustained injuries from gunshots and were rushed to the hospital.

He said the attackers were heavily armed, adding that the operation lasted for about 30 minutes without any help from the security agencies stationed in the area to secure the people and their properties.

The source lamented that the attack in the midst of heavy security presence in Southern Kaduna, has made the people lose confidence in the ability of security personnel to protect them from the attacks.