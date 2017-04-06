El-Rufai demolished my house, APC chairman cries out

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

The North-west zonal Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, has confirmed that the governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, through the state government Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) demolished his residential home in Kaduna state.

It was learnt that KASUPDA had alleged that the construction of the said building did not follow due process that led to the demolition

Abdulkadir, who confirmed to our correspondent on phone yesterday in Abuja, said the demolition of his house located at No. 29 (formerly No 11) Yakubu Avenue, was a 4-bedroom Duplex under construction few metres away from Murtala Muhammed Square and Lugard Hall in the heart of the city.

“I can confirm to you that my house in Kaduna has been demolished by the Kaduna state government.”

Recall that APC vice chairman and El-Rufai had been at logger head over crisis rocking Kaduna state chapter of the party.

Blueprint gathered that though the agency had served Abdulkadir a demolition notice, the owner had approached the court since January this year.