….El-Rufai lists 3 steps to end Southern Kaduna violence

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has outlined three steps his government is taking to permanently end the repeated violence in Southern Kaduna.

E-Rufai said one of the three steps was the prosecution of all those found culpable in the killing of innocent people, described the constant killings as unfortunate and condemnable.

He said this when the Council of Traditional Chiefs and Emirs, led by Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, paid him a solidarity visit.

“This is not something to talk about because I am not the first governor to receive this kind of treatment, every governor in the last 15 years in this state has been treated this way and it is part of the challenges and burden of leadership. So I am not disturbed,” he said.

“As you know, leaders, especially, in any political dispensation, must learn to tolerate a lot of things because you have those who like you and those who oppose you because of political differences.

“That is why I did not take this personal, but what we will do is to prosecute all those responsible for the killings. And we are working hard with security agencies to ensure our citizens are safe and secure,” the governor said.

He said the biggest assignment was for the citizens to unite and should do their best to see that they have peace and unity, which is prerequisite for progress and development.

“Besides security challenges, we are faced with poor infrastructure, poor social amenities, poor schools, bad roads, lack of power and potable water and that is what this government is working to provide for the people.

“We have cut down the gains and monetary profits people get in government just to be able to provide democratic dividends to the people. In your domains, you can see on-going projects at various stages of completion.

“We are also committed to demonstrating fairness and equity in the way we execute projects all over the state. I and my deputy and all those who work under this administration, have taken oaths with either the Quran or the Bible that we will be fair and just in our affairs. I am giving you my promise that we will be guided by this oath in all our dealings.”

