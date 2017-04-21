El-Rufai orders of Leadership correspondent

By our Correspondent

Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El Rufai, has ordered the arrest of Midat Joseph, a Kaduna-based correspondent of Leadership newspapers over “a report critical to the state.”

He was arrested by security operatives in his house at the early hours of yesterday.

It was gathered that the journalist, who is now in detention in Kaduna, was said to have published a report considered critical of the state government.

This development has brought to six, the number of journalists arrested on the orders of the state governor since his assumption of office on May 2015.