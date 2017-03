By Moh Bello Habib Zaria

Special Adviser to the Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, on Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Abdulsalam, has charged civil society organisations to work as team and remain committed. She gave the gave the charge in a meeting she held with civil societies organisations in Kaduna aimed at understanding situations of things considering signifi cant role civil societies were playing towards societal development.

Th e special adviser identifi ed team and commitments as to development and achievement. Hajiya Abdulsalam explained the organisation had role in public awareness in order to focus in very important areas which included rape, girl-child, education, almajiris, people with disability, Hiv/AIDS, elderly and substance abuse.

“An all-inclusive and evidence based work plan is needed to achieve set goals civil societies are closer to the people as such their contributions is key to government,” she said. In a related development, she said the state government had played signifi cant role in temporary relocation of Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport to Kaduna following the renovation of the Abuja airport.

She made this known while fi elding questions from newsmen yesterday in Kaduna. Hajiya Abdulsalam pointed out that the relocation of the Kaduna would boost its socioeconomic activities. She urged the indigenes to ensure peaceful and safe environment which were the basis for development as modern societies were judged by the way they prioritise human needs and growth within the society.

“With the temporary relocation of the airport to Kaduna our people stand to gain more as new roads are being constructed and the rehabilitation of the AbujaKaduna road, upgrading of the Doka hospital to a world standard trauma centre as well as the rail transport system which is receiving a boost.”