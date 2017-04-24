Electoral Violence: NHRC to commence investigation into petitions

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is set to commence investigations into 153 complaints on hate speeches and election related violence around the nation’s 2015 general elections. In doing this, the Commission would, where necessary, exercise the duty to seek criminal indictment, punishment and accountability where there is evidence to indicate that any person has been involved in hate speeches and election related violence in the 2015 elections as well as other subsequent elections.

Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Mrs. Oti Ovrawah, who said this at the fl ag off of a meeting for investigation of the complaints noted that substantiated hate speeches and election related violence would be subjected to public hearing across the states of the federation to enable indicted persons to defend themselves. Mrs. Ovrawah said the investigations would have a positive infl uence in the forthcoming 2019 general elections as it is believed that this project is necessary to support the clamour for establishment of Election Off ences Commission. In his remarks, the Project Coordinator and Director, Monitoring, in the commission, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, assured Nigerians that the commission would be bold and courageous as it has always been in naming and recommending for prosecution those found culpable of hate speeches and election related violence. He also stated that the complaints on hate speeches and election related violence spread across the six geo political zones of the country, noting that the investigations would take place between April 24 and 27, with the staff of the commission going to diff erent states for the project.