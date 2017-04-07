Embrace positive change – Galadima

By Donald Iorchir

Residents of Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been urged to embrace the positive change initiative by the administration of President Muhamadu Buhari.

The chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Danladi Galadima, made the call while speaking with Blueprint on Wednesday in Kuje.

He explained that the due process mechanism and discipline in management of public finance of the present administration was aimed at restoring value to public property.

Galadima pointed out that the measures put in place would also assist Kuje area council to implement its development projects and create a culture of service in the council.

The chairman gave an assurance that his administration would judiciously utilise its share of allocations given to the council by the FCT administration for the development of infrastructure in the area.

He noted with concern that social infrastructure such as schools and health centres in some areas were over-stretched due to the proximity of the areas to the council, and called on the FCT administration to increase the area council budgetary allocation to address the council’s challenging problems.