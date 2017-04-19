Emerging corporate collaboration: Rosabon’s lease example

Collaboration with others, with professional and technical competences essential to deliver services and attain the desired business and other fulfi llments, has become a prevailing international practice and trend adopted by many multinational corporations to meet their customers’ demands. PATRICK ANDREW writes.

Collaboration or social corporate relationship is a common trend used by many blue chip companies across the modern world to meet the needs of end users of products and services.

In fact, not a few corporate organisations in Nigeria and elsewhere have reached out and cooperated with others whether technical or service delivery organisations with needed competences to conduct their businesses thereby satisfying their customers’ needs without having to be physically involved or present at the point of delivery. In Nigeria for instance, recent statistics have shown that companies on the average spend at least N1.7 billion annually on fl eet management and other corporate lease solutions just to be able to address their logistical challenges. Even at that, combining daily business activities with fleet management operations is becoming an increasingly difficult task for organisations to accomplish these days.

Apart from logistic challenges, the uneven business terrain, the inadequacies peculiar to systemic shortfalls, fl eet management presents quite a diff erent kettle of fi sh and in the circumstance requires collaboration to meet and sustain related businesses. From driver monitoring, legal regulations and safety issues to driver and vehicle management, fl eet management is quite a strenuous job on its own and when combined with an organisation's core business, it becomes overwhelming and may amount to a waste of time and resources, slow down production process and ultimately a dwindle in the organisation's profi t margin.

However, some organisations are devising smarter ways to address these challenges by seeking competent partners to take care of their fleet management details so they can focus on their core business operations. In the entertainment industry for instance, it is a common trend that has been in existence for years and it has enabled many prominent musicians to work with upcoming but very talented fl edgling stars to realize their potentials and achieve their dreams. But the trend is not only limited to the entertainment sector, many business outfi ts with clouts have taken advantage of the need to collaborate with others which possess the needed technical and professional competences to conduct their businesses with ease. Such partnership saves orgnaisations s t re s s , re d u c e c o s t , i m p rove productivity and maximize effi ciency, leading to organisational growth and improve bottom line. Th is franchise has, like a wildfi re, caught up with many organisations which have taken the opportunity therein to collaborate with others to facilitate their businesses.

Th at appears to be the case with one of Nigeria’s award winning fi nancial outfi ts: Rosabon Financial Services. Th e organisation, which off ers fi nancial solution by way of asset cash loan to its customers thereby boosting people’s access to credit facilities without losing their assets, has also ventured into fl eet management. The service enables the Rosabon Financial Services ample opportunity to bridge the logistics gap in fleet management by off ering top notch and aff ordable operating lease and fl eet management services dedicated solely to ensuring adequate organisation of the partner’s company’s fl eet. “

This relieves you of daily administrative headaches and costs, whilst leaving you with enough funds to reinvest into your company and grow your core business,” said Rosabon’s Head of Communications, Kehinde Ruth Onasoga. She said: “For over 23 years, Rosabon has successfully worked with reputable organisations like Huawei, Exxon Mobil, Ericsson, Transocean Sedco Forex, Oando Plc, Samsung Electronics West Africa, NigerianGerman Chemicals Plc, in this regard by leveraging on current systems and infrastructure to manage their fl eet day-in and day-out.

“No matter the size of your fl eet (20 or 2000); our team of dedicated experts is ready to work with you on the development, implementation and maintenance of an eff ective fl eet management programme that will achieve your organisation’s fi nancial and operational goals. We make acquisition of these cars on behalf of our customers, no matter the fl eet size nationwide.” Rosabon, which recently launched its operations in Abuja ensure that its array of innovative fi nancial products reach all customers (Current and Prospective) within Abuja and its environs says it has the logistics and professional and technical competences to render needed services in fl eet management. Accordingly, Onasoga explained that Rosabon takes care of all acquisition and maintenance processes and expenses, including: Drivers, paperwork, record keeping, fuel management, license renewals, trackers, insurance, etc.; “getting the whole fleet for your business use, while your organization pays an aff ordable amount monthly.” She added that the most interesting part of this partnership is that, “Rosabon Financial Services, in addition, assumes all residual risks that come with running your fl eet.

Th is means that at the end of the tenor, we can either dispose of the assets or the client can buy them off . “Th is helps to release our clients from the largest single source of uncertainty in operating the fl eet – the issue of depreciating vehicle assets from your businesses.” Only recently, the fi nancial service company launched a new fi nancial solution to fl eet owners by off ering asset cash loan that allows car owners to use their cars to access a loan facility. Speaking during a recent ceremony, the company had said among other things: “As expected, expenses are on the rise on a daily basis and in order to meet up with these huge fi nancial commitments, there are cases where individuals have been forced to sell their vehicles – which may be their only source of mobility. “Rather than dispose of your beloved car asset at a ridiculous amount, we are off ering our customers a win-win solution. Our customers in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri and all over Nigeria can now access our loan facility using their cars without losing ownership. Th is is why we created this product – the Asset Cash Loan.

“It was introduced to meet the fi nancial needs of individuals who need access to quick funds without having to lose their vehicles which may be vital to their business operations and daily living,” the company announcing that it would soon go into partnership with fleet outfits to offer logistic assistance by way of collaboration. Th e award winning member of the Concept Group, which was licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1993, has not only embraced the collaboration trend, but remains one of Nigeria’s leading Financial Intermediary and Equipment Leasing fi rm.