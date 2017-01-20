Employment: Hope rises for fresh graduates in Kogi

Share This





















By Martin Paul

Abuja

In its bid to feel the gap created by ghost workers in Kogi civil service, the state government has assured of employment for fresh graduates into the civil service.

Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, Director-General, Media and Publicity to the state governor, Alhaji Yahaha Bello, in a statement, said the decision was reached at the last state executive council meeting.

He said Bello’s administration was poised at creating jobs for youth who were desirous of pursuing a career in the civil service.

“The State Executive Council passed a resolution to employ fresh graduates into the civil service to fill the void created by ghost workers and unintended beneficiaries, who have been removed from the payrolls of government.

“One of the gains of the staff verification exercise is that it will create opportunities for young and vibrant Kogites to pursue a career in the civil service.

“A good number of civil servants in the state, who were due for retirement falsified their ages to remain in service fraudulently at the detriment of the youth who are prepared to inject dynamism and innovative ideas into the civil service. For those youth, their time has finally come” Fanwo said.

He said the state would soon roll out modalities for a “transparent process to employ best young graduates who are prepared to align with the vision of new direction of the administration to make Kogi state great”.

Fanwo said the statement credited to the National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress to the effect that Kogi only removed names of genuine workers from the payrolls, was “condemnable, regrettable, reckless and false”, even as he called on the NLC President to be armed with the truth before rushing to the press.

“Kogi has done a good job which has received accolades from national and international organisations. We have sanitised our civil service, paid genuine workers and ready to listen to those affected who have genuine cases”, he added.

