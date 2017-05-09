Published On: Tue, May 9th, 2017
Enahoro’s eldest son dies at 63

By Patrick Ahanor
Benin City

One of Nigeria’s foremost pro-independent activists, Chief Anthony Enahoro’s eldest son, Kenneth has died.
Younger brother of the deceased, Mr. Eugene Enahoro, who confirmed the death in Benin City, said his late elder brother, who died on Sunday,    lived a fulfilled life.
He described his elder brother as his best friend, adding that he would miss “his words of advice”, even as a condolence register had been  opened at the family compound at 10 Adeyan Street, Benin City.

