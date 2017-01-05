End Southern Kaduna killings now!

Share This





















Here in the South-West, we celebrated Christmas peacefully and, of course, we are still basking in the euphoria of the New Year celebrations.

But in Southern Kaduna, the vast majority did not celebrate—not because of the current economic recession we are currently experiencing but because Fulani herdsmen invaded the community and killed hundreds of people in the wee hours of 19th December. The herdsmen left a trail of sorrows, tears and blood.

Sadly, President Buhari has not commented on these unabated killings which have persisted for so long in south Kaduna. This is not a positive signal, and some mischievous people may interpret it to mean that he simply does not care, which may not really be the case.

Inasmuch as we commend the president for the latest victory against Boko Haram in its stronghold, Sambisa forest, he needs to shift his attention to these herdsmen who are turning into a national threat. The killings have gone on for too long, and the people have endured affliction long enough. The nation should not push them to the wall.

Olasupo Taiwo,

Akure Ondo state

