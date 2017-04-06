Engineer makes ham, cheese sandwich that looks like Vin Diesel

Th e creator says, “If Vin Diesel ever sees this, I’m sorry.” Th is celebrity sandwich sculpture really cuts the mustard. It should: It’s a ham and cheese sandwich that looks amazingly like actor Vin Diesel.

Th e intricately carved delicacy is the work of William Osman, a mechanical/ electrical engineer in Ventura, California. Osman’s speciality is posting YouTube videos that he describes as having “dubious quality, questionable integrity and unethical delivery.”

Naturally, a guy with those attributes couldn’t turn down a challenge from a viewer who wanted him to make a Vin Diesel deli sandwich “using laser-cut cross sections of lasercut ham.” Osman used a computer program to create a model of Diesel’s upper torso.

He then used the laser to cut layers and layers of the cheapest supermarket ham he could buy. Th ose layers were then assembled into Vin Diesel’s likeness. Th e model of Diesel’s upper torso seems extra busty, but the face defi nitely resembles the star of “Th e Fast And Furious” franchise As celebrity sandwiches go, Osman’s creation looks pretty good.

However, in the video he seems afraid that Diesel is going to chew him out. “If Vin Diesel ever sees this, I’m sorry,” he says at one point. Later on, he adds, “Th is is one of the worst things I have ever done, like, in my life.”