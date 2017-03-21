Ensure impactful representation at CAF, Senate tells Pinnick

By Taiye Odewale Abuja-

Senate yesterday urged the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick to make best use of his new position as an executive member of Confederation of African Football (CAF), in ensuring impactful representation for Nigeria as far as boardroom politics of the game of soccer in Africa is concerned.

Th e Chairman, Senate Committee on Youths and Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba (PDP Ebonyi Central), gave the charge while fi elding questions from journalists on outcome of CAF election that threw up Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar as the new President of the continental football body and Pinnick as one of the executive members. According to him, the outcome of the election portends goodomen for Nigeria with the ouster of the former CAF President, Issa Hayatou and our own NFF President as one of the executive members. He alleged that Hayatou throughout his 29 years of leading the Confederation, never in anyway favoured Nigeria both at the boardroom level and on the fi eld of play. “For most of the 50 years of CAF existence as the administrator of football competitions among African Countries, Nigeria has always been shut out of the boardroom politics which is very critical to what takes place at fi eld of play but with Pinnick on board, Nigeria expects nothing but very impactful representation with attendant development like Nigerian referees being more involved in offi ciating CAF and FIFA matches “, he said.

He specifi cally declared that Pinnick’s executive membership of CAF will surely served as the needed tonic for Nigeria to qualify for 2018 World Cup competition.