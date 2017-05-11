Enugu deputy gov’s orderly murdered

By Raphael Ede

Enugu

There is tension in Enugu, the Enugu state capital, following the gruesome murder of a police orderly atteched to the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, Police Sgt. Helen.

Our correspondent reports that although details of the story were sketchy as at the time of going to press, Sgt. Helen was said to have been shot dead at Abakpa-Nike axis of Enugu metropolis at about 10pm on her way home from work.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the killing, saying that “it is a painful news.”

Amaraizu, however, said he was yet to establish what exactly happened before he could make further comments on the incident.

“If you look at what happened, it is painful and sad to hear that an aide to the deputy governor was shot dead on her way back after the day’s activities.

“We can’t really say exactly what happened now, but we are trying to find out,” he said.