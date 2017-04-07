Enugu to launch security endowment fund

Enugu state government is set to launch an endowment fund aimed at helping registered neighbourhood associations in the state to procure equipment that would further enhance security of lives and property.

Speaking to journalists on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Enugu, the Commissioner for Information, Godwin Udeuhele, disclosed that the council has approved that the security equipment already procured be “distributed to all the recognised Neighbourhood Associations in the state at a date to be announced later.”

This is sequel to the council’s earlier approval of N100 million for the purchase and distribution of items like utility vans and motorcycles to Neighbourhood Watch Associations across the state.

Another significant outcome of the council’s meeting is its approval that the old Enugu state government Lodge be converted to South East Governors’ Forum secretariat. The chairman of the Forum, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, had told journalists after the group’s meeting held last Sunday at the Government House, Enugu, that a functional secretariat provided by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi now exists in the state.

Udeuhele said the Council had also approved the purchase of response vehicles, utility vans and ambulance for the State Emergency Management Agency to reposition the outfit and enable it to sufficiently respond to exigencies. (Premium Times)