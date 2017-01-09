Enumeration: Kaduna Electric engages 310 corps members

Share This





















By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Kaduna Electric has engaged the services of 310 corps members across its four franchise states for the customer enumeration exercise.

Head of Human Resources of Kaduna Electric, Hajiya Khadijah Kabir, said the ongoing Project 415 exercise which would be carried out in Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, had begun in earnest in Kaduna metropolis.

Hajiya Khadijah said the human resources department specifically made a request for the number of youth corps members to the NYSC state secretariats in its franchise and that Kaduna Electric is glad they accepted the request.

She said: “We intend to engage 200 corps members, 50 in Kaduna; 50 in Sokoto; 50 in Zamfara and 10 in Kebbi state. The number for Kebbi state is low because we have already engaged some students from the State University of Technology, Birnin Kebbi, that would be involved in the project.

“We are going to train them and each corps member will be given a tablet that is going to be used for the exercise and we are going to have some our staff that will be monitoring them closely so that we achieve the desired goals of the exercise.”

She added that by engaging the corps members, Kaduna Electric also aimed at demonstrating the company’s support for the drive to help the corps members acquire some skills and experience that would be useful to them after the service year.

“The project, which is going to be conducted feeder by feeder to ensure proper monitoring, is expected to be completed within six months.”

