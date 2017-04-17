Equity market closes lower, dropping by N82bn

Stories By Amaka Ifeakandu Lagos

Transactions on the fl oor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last week close lower, shedding N82 billion. Specifi cally, market capitalization of listed equities fell by 0.92 per cent to N8.827 trillion from N8.909 trillion recorded the preceding week. Th e NSE All Share Index also declined by 236.51 basis points to 20510.01 from 25746.52 traded the previous week.

Similarly, all other Indices fi nished lower during the week with the exception the NSE ASeM Index that closed fl at. Th e result showed that NSE Premium index down by 3.86 to 1,634.89, the NSE Main Board index shed 15.47 basis points to 1,143.77, NSE 30 Index fell by 11.71 to 1,137.19, NSE Banking index declined by 1.10 to 272.60 points, NSE Insurance index dropped 1.16 to 125.10, NSE Consumer goods index 10.00 to 622.83 , NSE Oil and Gas index sheds 9.32 to 295.56 points, NSE Lotus II down by 41.11 to 1,724.31, NSE Industrial goodsindex 25.99 to 1,652.81 while pension index decreased by 4.35 to 816.59 points.

Trading which lasted four days of the week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday 14th and Monday 17th as Public Holiday in commemoration of the Easter celebration saw investors exchanging a total turnover of 1.191 billion shares worth N6.037 billion in 11,820 deals in contrast to a total of 786.176 million shares valued at N5.828 billion that exchanged hands last week in 14,343 deals.

Th e Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.014 billion shares valued at N3.070 billion traded in 6,700 deals; thus contributing 85.07 per cent and 50.86 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Th e Consumer Goods Industry followed with 51.888 million shares worth N1.581 billion in 2,025 deals. Th e third place was occupied by Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 47.517 million shares worth N66.904 million in 542 deals.

Trading in the Top Th ree Equities namely – Fidelity Bank Plc, FCMB Group Plc and Standard Trust Assurance Plc accounted for 679.949 million shares worth N639.862 million in1,622 deals, contributing 57.06 per cent and 10.60 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A review of the investment showed that 13 equities appreciated in price during the week, against 36 recorded the previous week. Th e result indicated 37 equities depreciated in price, higher than 22 listed companies traded two weeks ago while 127 equities remained unchanged against 119 equities recorded in the preceding week.

Fidelity Bank Plc led gainers table for the week, gaining 21.43 per cent or N0.18 kobo to close at N1.02 kobo, C &I Leasing Plc followed with a gain of 14.29 per cent or N0.08 kobo to close at N0.64 kobo, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc 5.33 per cent, Fidson Healthcare Plc 5.26 per cent.

Other companies that recorded price appreciation were international Breweries Plc 4.92 per cent, NPF Microfi nance Bank 4.88 per cent, Total Nigeria Plc 4.11 per cent, UACN Property Development Company Limited, Caverton Off shore Support GRP Plc 3.33 per cent, FBNHoldings 2.89 per cent.

On the other hand, Dangote Sugar Refi nery Plc recorded the highest loss for the week, shedding 14.29 or N1.00 to close at N6.00, FCMB Group Plc followed with a gain of 12.17 or N1.00 to close at N1.01 kobo, Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc declined by 10.00 or N35.99 to close at N 324.01 kobo.

Other fi rms that recorded price depreciation were Jaiz Bank Plc 8.70 per cent, Dangote Flour Mills Plc 7.46 per cent, Livestock Feeds Plc 7.25 per cent, Oando Plc 5.25 per cent, Unilever Nigeria Plc 5.00 per cent, Union Dicon Salt 4.97 per cent and Ashaka Cement Plc 4.95 per cent.

Also traded during the week were a total of 16 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N1,088.00 executed in 1 deal compared with a total of 1,510 units valued at N4,113.20 transacted last week in three deals. A total of 4,800 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N4.892million were traded this week in 10 deals, compared with a total of 11,064 units valued at N10.256million transacted last week in 21 deals