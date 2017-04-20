Equity market gains N45bn

By Amaka Ifeakandu Lagos

Trading activities on the fl oor of Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday returned to bullish trend as the two market indicators appreciated by 0.50 per cent. the NSE transactions for the day showed that market capitalisation of listed equities grew by N44 billion to N8.765 trillion from N8.721 recorded the previous day.

Also the NSE All Share Index added 124.70 basis point to 25331.31 points from 25207.07 traded on Tuesday . Th e result for the day indicated that investors traded 322.295 million shares valued at N1.525 billion in 2907 deals against 254.959 million shares cost N2.448 billion in 2854 deals. An analysis of the investment showed that Nestle Nigeria Plc led gainers table for the day, gaining N21.93 kobo to close at N750.00, PZ Industries followed with a gain of N0.64 kobo to close at N14.64 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank increased by N0.33 kobo to close at N24.83 kobo, FBNHoldings appreciated by N0.26 kobo to close at N3.62 kobo, Stanbic IBTC added N0.11 kobo to close at N19.01 kobo. On the contrary, Okomu Oil Palm topped losers chart for the day, shedding N2.63 kobo to close at N49.88 kobo, UAC Of Nigeria Plc trailed with a loss of N0.19 kobo to close at N14.60 kobo, Cadbury Nigeria Plc down by N0.16 kobo to close at N9.30 kobo, United Capital fell by N0.10 kobo to close at N2.80 kobo while Honey Well Flour Mills dropped By N0.10 kobo to close at N0.98 kobo.

Further analysis showed that Law Union and Rock Insurance recorded the highest volume of activities for the day, exchanging 90.000 minion shares worth N99.00 million, Diamond Bank followed with account of 57.046 million shares valued at N48.312 million, Zenith international Bank traded 33.580 million shares cost N487.384 million, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria exchanged 28.384 million shares valued N25.267 million and FBNHoldings sold 21.933 million shares worth N79.024 million