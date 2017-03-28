Equity market opens week gaining N11bn

By Amaka Ifeakandu Lagos

Trading activities on the fl oor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday opened the week in an upward trend, growing by N11 billion. Specifi cally, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.12 per cent to N8.818 trillion from N8.807 recorded the previous day. Also, the NSE All Share Index appreciated by 30.24 basis points to 25485.17 points against 25454.93 traded on Friday day. Investors for the day traded 661.481 million shares worth N2.472 billion in 3032 deals against 346.026 million shares valued at N2.330 billion in 2613 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed 7Up Bottling Company led gainers table today, growing by N3.99 kobo to close at N80.00, Unilever Nigeria plc followed with a gain of N1.60 kobo to close at N33.90 kobo, PZ Industries gained N0.60 kobo to close at N14.59 kobo, Stanbic IBTC increased by N0.29 kobo to close at N18.00 and United Bank for Africa added N0.11 kobo to close at N5.50 kobo. Lafarge Wapco recorded the highest loss for the day shedding N1.11 kobo to close at N39.90 kobo, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated trailed with a loss of N0.18 kobo to close at N9.00, Champion Breweries fell by N0.12 kobo to close at N2.28 kobo, United Capital down by N0.04 kobo to N2.66 kobo while Fidelity Bank dropped by N0.04 kobo to close at N0.77 kobo.

Further analysis for the day showed that Staci Insurance recorded the highest volume of activities for the day, trading 333.552 million N166.776 million, Zenith International Bank followed with account of 52.911 million shares worth N724.577 million, Fidelity Bank traded 37.904 million shares valued at N29.915 million Stanbic IBTC sold 23.145 million shares worth N407.928 million, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc exchanged 18.406 million shares valued N487.359