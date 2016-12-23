Erdoğan’s vicious campaign against UN

Share This





















By Abdullah Bozkurt

A refusal to let up on UN bashing by Turkey’s autocratic president in an unprecedented and vicious campaign of discrediting the world body is mainly motivated by his growing fear of being dragged into the global spotlight and held accountable for crimes against humanity because of arming and funding radical militants all over. The UN’s pivotal role in exposing massive rights violations of Turkish citizens by the current regime in the last several years has frustrated Turkey’s top Islamist ruler, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He has been saying that 1.7 billion Muslims in the world are not represented at the UN Security Council as if the seats were allocated on religious criterion and even claimed that the permanent member states are all Christian. He maintained that Turkey, the current chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), could be the voice of all Muslims in the absence of such a voice at the UN. He eventually concluded that the UN has become a burden on all humanity and said he no longer has any expectations from this body.

Erdoğan’s total control of the media, which has effectively been transformed into a propaganda machine for the government, and the near paralysis of the political opposition under his oppressive and intrusive policies did not help Erdoğan make a credible case for the world audience. Therefore, this international pariah has taken it upon himself to wage a crusade against the UN, slamming it in every international forum and during state visits abroad with the hope of undermining the UN’s role in the event this body decides to take legal action against him and his associates. The Erdoğan regime has clearly been violating approximately a dozen Security Council resolutions, in particular 10 adopted on counterterrorism such as Resolutions 2170 (2014), 2178 (2014) and 2199 (2015), which call for criminal prosecution of those member states that allow, facilitate or sponsor radical terror groups such as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and the Al Nusra Front and their affiliates.

The second reason why Erdoğan hates the UN so much stems from the fact that relevant UN institutions have been documenting gross human rights violations perpetrated by his regime against critics, opponents and dissidents across the board from all walks of life. In its 29th session of the Universal Periodic Review in 2015, the UN General Assembly Human Rights Council found serious shortcomings in the fulfillment of commitments by its member state Turkey and laid out a long list of recommendations. Many of the recommendations that were made at the conclusion of the review by the UN member states were rebuffed by the Erdoğan regime.

The third reason why Erdoğan locked horns with the UN is the bitter defeat his government sustained during the race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in October 2014. Erdoğan’s meddling in other countries’ domestic affairs with Islamist policies and his abuse of Turkey’s status at the UN to push for his own personal interests appeared to have backfired. To protect his corrupt network of businesses with companies owned and operated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) which violated several sanctions against Iran, Erdoğan at the last minute even ordered his representative at the UN to vote “no,” instead of at least abstaining, to the fresh round of Iran sanctions when Turkey held a non-permanent seat in 2010.

That went against Turkey’s track record of aligning with the Western bloc, considered a betrayal by the allies that were trying to pressure Iran to give up its nuclear ambitions. Shunned and prevented from joining the Security Council for a second time, Erdoğan is trying to smear the UN in a vindictive campaign.

Fourthly, Erdoğan is antagonized by the role played by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on how to best handle the influx of Syrian and other refugees in Turkey. The UNHCR, led by Antonio Guterres, who is the new secretary-general of the UN, saw Erdoğan’s dirty games with refugees from the start. I met Guterres in 2014 during his visit to Ankara during which he emphasized the importance of the registry system for all refugees. Unofficial estimates say 4 million Syrians live in Turkey, but only some 2.7 million are registered. The gap is a perfect cover for Erdoğan to tap into human resources among refugees to train and arm paramilitary forces.The UNHCR also opposed the Turkey-EU deal, said it was against international law and closely monitored its implementation.

Fifth, the Turkish president is angry with the UN because two prominent UN figures exposed at the global level what he has been doing in Turkey, from massive torture of opposition figures to an unprecedented crackdown on media freedom. That is why the Turkish government abruptly cancelled the visit of the UN’s outgoing special rapporteur on torture, Juan E. Méndez, scheduled to take place from Oct. 10-14, 2016. Méndez, whose six-year term as special rapporteur ended on Oct. 31, was going to investigate claims of mass torture in prisons and detention centers after the arrest of tens of thousands of people in Turkey, from journalists to doctors, from teachers to lawyers, who apparently had nothing to do with an abortive coup on July 15. His successor, Nils Melzer, was finally able to visit Turkey from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, during which time he verified what Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have been saying all along about wide-scale torture in Turkish prisons, detention centers and holding areas.

For all the reasons mentioned above and perhaps even more, Erdoğan has adopted the new mission of smearing and discrediting the UN. He sent his most trusted diplomat, FeridunSinirloğlu, a crooked official who had done Erdoğan’s dirty bidding for years as undersecretary of the foreign ministry, to monitor what is happening in UN corridors and undermine initiatives that may hurt the Turkish president and his family members.

Bozkurt wrote from Abuja

Like this: Like Loading...