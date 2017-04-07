European countries deport 50 Nigerians

By Ime Akpan

Lagos

Fifty Nigerians were yesterday deported from Germany, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Hungary and Sweden for immigration and drug related offences.

The deportation comes barely 48 hours after 40 Nigerians were deported for the same reasons from Italy and a week after 23 Nigerians were sent back from the United Kingdom.

The deportees, made up of 47 males and three females arrived at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on a chartered flight marked P6-6991.

On arrival at the airport, officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) profiled the deportees while those with criminal offences were handed over to Nigeria Police for further prosecution.

An immigration official who spoke anonymously said three of the deportees were repatriated for drug related issues while 47 others were repatriated for immigration offences.

He said some of the 47 returnees went to the various countries with fake travel documents, while some overstayed in the countries after their visiting visas had expired.

“Nigerians are nowadays regularly deported from different countries including some African countries. The rate is very alarming and another batch of Nigerians may be deported next week for similar offences,” he said.

It would be recalled that in February 2017, 43 Nigerians were deported from Germany, Belgium and Italy.