Ex-Blueprint staff is new Triumph MD

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has approved the appointment of Malam Lawan Sabo as the Managing Director and Editor-in-chief of the Triumph Publishing Company.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammed Garba, yesterda in Kano.

Triumph Publishing Company, the publishers of Triumph Newspapers, was closed down by the former governor of the state, Engr. Rabi’u Kwankwaso in 2012.

“As part of the Kano state government efforts toward reviving Triumph Publishing Company, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has approved the appointment of Malam Lawan Sabo as the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the company,” the statement read in part.

The statement said before his new appointment, Sabo was the Editor of Peoples Daily (weekend) newspaper in Abuja.

The new Managing Director, who holds a Master’s Degree in English Language from Bayero University, worked with the Triumph newspaper as senior Reporter and Assistant Group News Editor from 1998-2003.

He also worked with Kano State Polytechnic as a Lecturer from 2003-2009, where he joined the services of Leadership, Blueprint and National Trail newspapers as Editor, Associate Editor and Editor, respectively, from 2009 – 2014.